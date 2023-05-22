Technology

LAVA AGNI 2 v/s OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

Written by Akash Pandey May 22, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

LAVA AGNI 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will get two generations of Android upgrades

The LAVA AGNI 2 will go on sale in India from May 24. It is priced aggressively to attract buyers seeking a handset under Rs. 20,000, with a curved display and some notable features. At its price point, the phone competes with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which was unveiled last month. Here, we compare them to find out which one is better.

The LAVA AGNI 2 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out. The LAVA model looks more premium due to curved bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader, as opposed to OnePlus' offering with a standard design and power button-embedded fingerprint sensor. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 3 Lite is more compact (8.30mm v/s 8.75mm) and lighter (195g v/s 210g) than AGNI 2.

LAVA AGNI 2 has a 120Hz AMOLED panel

The LAVA AGNI 2 has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ 10-bit AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 388ppi pixel density. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 391ppi pixel density. The AGNI 2 offers higher peak brightness (950-nits v/s 680-nits) and better screen-to-body ratio (93.65% v/s 91.4%) than Nord CE 3 Lite.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite sports a 108MP main camera

The LAVA AGNI 2 has a raised circular camera island housing a 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. It shoots 4K videos at 30fps. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets a 108MP main, and 2MP macro and depth sensors. It captures up to 1080p videos at 30fps due to the chipset's limitation. Both devices feature a 16MP front camera.

The LAVA model delivers a bloatware-free software experience

The LAVA AGNI 2 is fueled by Dimensity 7050 SoC, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset. The devices boot Android 13. However, the OnePlus model runs an OxygenOS 13.1 custom skin, as well. The Nord CE 3 Lite has a slightly bigger battery (5,000mAh v/s 4,700mAh) than AGNI 2, but both support 67W fast-charging.

LAVA AGNI 2, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite: Price

The LAVA AGNI 2 costs Rs. 21,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration. It will be available starting from May 24 via Amazon. LAVA is also offering flat Rs. 2,000 discount on all prepaid transactions happening through bank cards. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is priced at Rs. 19,999 for its 8GB/128GB model. Its 8GB/256GB variant will set you back by Rs. 21,999.

Which handset is more considerable?

The LAVA AGNI 2 has an edge over the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. It offers a 3D curved design, a better display with higher brightness, a more practical camera setup, and a slightly better chipset. Additionally, you get more RAM and storage at a lesser price. If you want a premium-looking smartphone with solid hardware, go for the LAVA AGNI 2.