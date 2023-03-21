Realme C55, with 64MP main camera and 5,000mAh battery, launched
Realme has introduced its latest 4G smartphone, dubbed Realme C55, in India. The phone comes with a top-centered "mini capsule" for quick access to notifications/updates, a 90Hz LCD panel, 64MP main camera, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The device starts at Rs. 10,999 for its base 4GB/64GB configuration. It will go on sale starting March 28.
Why does this story matter?
- Realme C55 is the new entrant in India's overcrowded budget smartphone segment.
- It is targeted at budget-conscious buyers in the country, seeking a phone with stylish looks, a high refresh rate screen, multiple cameras, plenty of storage, and a long-lasting battery.
- The device's "mini capsule" feature is icing on the cake for Android users who wanted to experience something like Apple's "Dynamic Island."
The phone offers a 90Hz LCD screen
The Realme C55 comes with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the display end, the device gets a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 680-nits of peak brightness, and 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.89mm thick and weighs 189.5g. The handset comes in Sunshower and Rainy Night colors.
It gets a 64MP primary rear camera
At the back, the Realme C55 features a 64MP main snapper and a 2MP depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets an 8MP front-facing camera.
The device supports 33W fast-charging
The Realme C55 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity duties on the 4G phone are handled by dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.
Realme C55: Price and availability
The Realme C55 is priced at Rs. 10,999, Rs. 11,999, and Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. The device will be up for grabs starting March 28 via Realme's official store and Flipkart.