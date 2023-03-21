Technology

Realme C55, with 64MP main camera and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 21, 2023, 01:42 pm 2 min read

The Realme C55 gets 8GB of virtual RAM

Realme has introduced its latest 4G smartphone, dubbed Realme C55, in India. The phone comes with a top-centered "mini capsule" for quick access to notifications/updates, a 90Hz LCD panel, 64MP main camera, up to 1TB expandable storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging. The device starts at Rs. 10,999 for its base 4GB/64GB configuration. It will go on sale starting March 28.

Why does this story matter?

Realme C55 is the new entrant in India's overcrowded budget smartphone segment.

It is targeted at budget-conscious buyers in the country, seeking a phone with stylish looks, a high refresh rate screen, multiple cameras, plenty of storage, and a long-lasting battery.

The device's "mini capsule" feature is icing on the cake for Android users who wanted to experience something like Apple's "Dynamic Island."

The phone offers a 90Hz LCD screen

The Realme C55 comes with a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the display end, the device gets a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS-level LCD panel, with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 680-nits of peak brightness, and 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. Dimensions-wise, it is 7.89mm thick and weighs 189.5g. The handset comes in Sunshower and Rainy Night colors.

It gets a 64MP primary rear camera

At the back, the Realme C55 features a 64MP main snapper and a 2MP depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets an 8MP front-facing camera.

The device supports 33W fast-charging

The Realme C55 is powered by MediaTek Helio G88, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity duties on the 4G phone are handled by dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a Type-C port.

Realme C55: Price and availability

The Realme C55 is priced at Rs. 10,999, Rs. 11,999, and Rs. 13,999 for its 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. The device will be up for grabs starting March 28 via Realme's official store and Flipkart.