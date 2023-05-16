Technology

LAVA AGNI 2 goes official in India at Rs. 22,000

LAVA AGNI 2 goes official in India at Rs. 22,000

Written by Akash Pandey May 16, 2023, 01:08 pm 2 min read

LAVA AGNI 2 will get 2 OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates (Photo credit: LAVA)

LAVA has introduced its most anticipated 5G smartphone of the year, the LAVA AGNI 2. As for the highlights, it runs Android 13 and packs a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 50MP main camera, and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. The device costs Rs. 21,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration, which will be available starting May 24 via Amazon.

Why does this story matter?

After weeks of tip-offs, LAVA's latest mid-range phone is official in the Indian market.

The handset looks promising, given it has some segment-leading features such as a curved display, a clean Android experience, and more.

The LAVA AGNI 2 is expected to get a fair response from buyers. It competes with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Redmi Note 12, and iQOO Z7.

The device has a 120Hz AMOLED curved screen

The LAVA AGNI 2 sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, thin bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a raised circular camera island. The handset sports an oleophobic-coated 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 950-nits of peak brightness, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, and Widevine L1 DRM certification. It is offered in a Glass Viridian colorway.

It houses a 50MP main camera

The LAVA AGNI 2 is fitted with a 50MP primary camera and three complementary camera sensors, along with an LED flash. On the front, it has a single 16MP selfie snapper.

The phone supports 66W fast-charging

The LAVA AGNI 2 is powered by Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM (+8GB vRAM) and 256GB of storage. The device is shipped with Android 13. It packs a 4,700mAh battery which supports 66W fast-charging. The phone includes 13 5G bands, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port. It also gets a 2,900mm2 Vapor Cooling chamber and an X-axis linear motor.

LAVA AGNI 2: Price and availability

The LAVA AGNI 2 is priced at Rs. 21,999 for its lone 8GB/256GB configuration. The device will be available for purchase starting May 24 via Amazon. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount on all bank transactions.