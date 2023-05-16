LAVA AGNI 2 goes official in India at Rs. 22,000
LAVA has introduced its most anticipated 5G smartphone of the year, the LAVA AGNI 2. As for the highlights, it runs Android 13 and packs a 120Hz AMOLED screen, a 50MP main camera, and a 4,700mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. The device costs Rs. 21,999 for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration, which will be available starting May 24 via Amazon.
Why does this story matter?
- After weeks of tip-offs, LAVA's latest mid-range phone is official in the Indian market.
- The handset looks promising, given it has some segment-leading features such as a curved display, a clean Android experience, and more.
- The LAVA AGNI 2 is expected to get a fair response from buyers. It competes with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, Redmi Note 12, and iQOO Z7.
The device has a 120Hz AMOLED curved screen
The LAVA AGNI 2 sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, thin bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it has a raised circular camera island. The handset sports an oleophobic-coated 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 950-nits of peak brightness, 93.65% screen-to-body ratio, and Widevine L1 DRM certification. It is offered in a Glass Viridian colorway.
It houses a 50MP main camera
The LAVA AGNI 2 is fitted with a 50MP primary camera and three complementary camera sensors, along with an LED flash. On the front, it has a single 16MP selfie snapper.
The phone supports 66W fast-charging
The LAVA AGNI 2 is powered by Dimensity 7050 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM (+8GB vRAM) and 256GB of storage. The device is shipped with Android 13. It packs a 4,700mAh battery which supports 66W fast-charging. The phone includes 13 5G bands, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port. It also gets a 2,900mm2 Vapor Cooling chamber and an X-axis linear motor.
LAVA AGNI 2: Price and availability
The LAVA AGNI 2 is priced at Rs. 21,999 for its lone 8GB/256GB configuration. The device will be available for purchase starting May 24 via Amazon. Buyers can avail Rs. 2,000 instant discount on all bank transactions.