iQOO Z7 goes on sale in India: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 21, 2023, 12:48 pm 2 min read

The iQOO Z7 shoots 4K videos at 30fps

iQOO's latest Z-series model, iQOO Z7 is now up for grabs in India starting at Rs. 18,999. As for the highlights, it has a 90Hz AMOLED screen, 64MP main camera, a Dimensity 920 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging. The 5G smartphone offers gaming-oriented features and caters to the needs of mid-range buyers. However, should you consider it? Let's find out.

Here's the launch price and bank offer

The iQOO Z7 is priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999 for its 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations, respectively. At its price point, the phone directly competes with the recently launched POCO X5, which is also available for purchase starting today. iQOO is offering Rs. 1,500 instant discount to buyers on purchases using HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

The phone gets a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The iQOO Z7 has a waterdrop notch design and a fingerprint scanner concealed under the display. It has a glossy back with a rectangular camera arrangement. The device sports a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,300-nits of peak brightness. Buyers can choose from Pacific Night and Norway Blue color variants.

It has a 64MP primary snapper with OIS

The iQOO Z7 has a 64MP main camera with OIS and a 2MP macro sensor, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it makes room for a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The handset offers support for 44W fast-charging

Powering the iQOO Z7 is the Dimensity 920 chipset, with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13. It will get two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates. A 4,500mAh battery is onboard with 44W fast-charing support. The 5G phone includes dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Should you buy the iQOO Z7?

The iQOO Z7 comes with a high-resolution AMOLED screen, optically stabilized main camera, gaming-centric MediaTek chipset, the latest Android OS version, and a decent battery pack with fast-charging support. It seems to be a good pick under Rs. 20,000 price bracket. Additionally, given the instant bank discount and the brand's commitment to offering Android updates, buying the iQOO Z7 makes even more sense.