WhatsApp's latest update for iOS fixes the notifications bug

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 21, 2023, 05:25 am 3 min read

The notifications bug appeared on the Business app only

Popular messaging app, WhatsApp recently released an update on the beta channel for iOS, carrying version number 23.5.79. According to WABetaInfo, some users on Twitter reported an issue with receiving notifications on WhatsApp, preventing them from getting alerted about new messages. The latest update fixes the issue. The notifications bug, however, seemed to be limited to the Business app only.

Why does this story matter?

Currently, WhatsApp has over two billion users across the globe.

With every update, the Meta-owned app brings in a couple of crucial bug fixes along with new features and other functionalities.

The recent stable update 23.5.78 for iOS users resolved an issue with restoring the chat history. The same update brought the ability to post voice status and picture-in-picture video calls.

The issue was fixed for users after the latest update

Some users reported the issue with receiving notifications on WhatsApp, which appears to have originated after downloading the 23.5.75 update. Further, the problem only appeared to be with the WhatsApp Business app. The notifications bug was fixed for those users who installed the latest update for WhatsApp for iOS. If you have been facing similar issues, try updating the app.

Recently, WhatsApp introduced "Boost Status" shortcut on the Business app

Recently, the app introduced the "Boost Status" shortcut on the Business app on the beta versions of Android and iOS. The new feature allows businesses to forward status updates to Facebook in order to reach a wider audience. The beta users could edit the ad and the description, and they could also select the duration for which the ad had to run.

The app has brought in changes to the Community feature

WhatsApp has also brought in changes to the Community feature. The app has renamed the announcement group to "Home" on the Android beta version, while on the iOS beta version, it has been redesignated as "Updates." The community icon has also been shifted from the bottom bar to the chat header. This update is rolling out to more users in the coming days.

Check out other WhatsApp features in the works

WhatsApp is also releasing a feature where you can see the list of common groups when searching for a contact. However, it is currently limited to the beta channel. When you search for a particular contact within the search bar, you will be able to see a section called "Groups in common." A similar feature is also available on WhatsApp Desktop.