ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate v/s Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boot Android 13

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is now official in the Indian market. The gaming-oriented smartphone bears a price tag of Rs. 99,999, which makes it a direct Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra competitor considering the specifications. Both smartphones offer a high refresh rate screen, Qualcomm's top-tier SoC, the latest RAM/storage formats, and more. But which one is better? Let's find out.

S23 Ultra has IP68-rated dust and water resistance

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate offers an IP54 rating. It sports a futuristic design and comes with a 2.0-inch ROG Vision OLED screen on the rear. It is bundled with an AeroActive Cooler 7 tech for heat dissipation. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra offers IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The phone is offered with a built-in S Pen that supports several handy features.

The ASUS model gets a 165Hz refresh rate

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) 10-bit OLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,500-nits peak brightness. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra flaunts a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a 1-120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,750-nits peak brightness. The devices have Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus and Victus 2 protection, respectively.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a 200MP main camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate gets 50MP main, 13MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro cameras. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts 200MP (OIS) main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP (OIS) portrait, and 10MP (OIS) periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. Upfront, they get 32MP and 12MP selfie cameras, respectively. The S23 Ultra shoots better 8K videos (at 30fps) than ROG Phone 7 Ultimate's 24fps capability.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip powers the handsets

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The former comes in a sole 16GB/512GB configuration, whereas the S23 Ultra is offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB variants. The devices boot Android 13 with ROG UI and One UI 5.1 baked on top, respectively.

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate has a 6,000mAh battery

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate houses a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging, while the S23 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. The devices offer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and Type-C connectivity. The ASUS handset also provides 3.5mm audio jack but settles for an optical fingerprint reader as compared to S23 Ultra's ultrasonic scanner.

What is the cost of the flagship smartphones?

In India, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is currently up for pre-booking. The device costs Rs. 99,999 for the 16GB/512GB model. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB variants, which cost Rs. 1,24,999, Rs. 1,34,999, and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively.

Which one should you consider?

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate seems to be a more promising purchase for those seeking a top-tier gaming-focused handset. Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the ASUS model offers ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger and grip press, an industry-leading high refresh rate screen, more RAM, a larger battery pack with faster charging, and a range of ROG UI goodies for enhanced gaming experience.