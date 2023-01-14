Technology

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Check deals on popular smartphones

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 14, 2023, 05:25 am 5 min read

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale will be live from January 15 to January 20 with early access to Prime members from January 14

Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is all set to commence on January 15. The online marketplace has already revealed the deals and offers on a host of consumer electronics items, including smartphones. During the sale, the e-commerce site will also offer coupons and an extra 10% instant discount on SBI cards. Here are some of the best smartphone deals you should check out.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Will start at Rs. 14,999

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint reader. It packs a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device houses a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It ships with Android 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

The handset flaunts a 48MP primary camera

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G offers triple rear cameras that include a 48MP (f/1.8) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, the device features a 16MP (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 12: Will start at Rs. 16,499

The Redmi Note 12 sports a top-centered punch-hole, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and boasts IP53 protection. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. The device packs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

The phone offers a 13MP selfie camera

On the rear, the Redmi Note 12 offers a 48MP (f/1.8) primary camera, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The device is fitted with a 13MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Will start at Rs. 19,999

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G features a top-centered punch-hole and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device houses a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. It ships with Android 12.

The device flaunts a 108MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G boasts a quad rear camera arrangement consisting of a 108MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro and depth sensors. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

iQOO Neo 6 5G: Will start at Rs. 24,999

The iQOO Neo 6 5G offers a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. It sports a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The device houses a Snapdragon 870 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. It boots Android 12-based Funtouch 12.

It gets a 64MP primary camera with OIS

The iQOO Neo 6 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP (f/1.9, OIS) main shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) 116-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, it is fitted with a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

OnePlus 10T: Will start at Rs. 39,999

The OnePlus 10T sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. It gets a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 720Hz touch response rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device provides a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging.

It comes with a 50MP main snapper with OIS

On the rear, the OnePlus 10T features a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device sports a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Xiaomi 12 Pro: Will start at Rs. 44,999

Xiaomi 12 Pro flaunts a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. It sports a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

It packs a 50MP triple rear camera setup

The rear panel of the Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary camera, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.

iQOO 9T: Will start at Rs. 45,999

The iQOO 9T sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint reader. The device packs a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E5 AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast-charging.

It comes with 50MP main shooter with OIS

The iQOO 9T boasts a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) GN5 main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait lens. It features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.

iPhone 12: Will start at Rs. 48,900

The iPhone 12 has a wide notch for the selfie camera/Face ID gadgetry, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The handset gets a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. Powered by an A14 Bionic chip, it packs 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,815mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W wireless charging.

The phone is equipped with a 12MP front-facing camera

On the rear, the iPhone 12 flaunts dual cameras, including a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) main snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.