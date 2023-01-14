Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Check deals on popular smartphones
Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2023 is all set to commence on January 15. The online marketplace has already revealed the deals and offers on a host of consumer electronics items, including smartphones. During the sale, the e-commerce site will also offer coupons and an extra 10% instant discount on SBI cards. Here are some of the best smartphone deals you should check out.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G: Will start at Rs. 14,999
The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G has a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint reader. It packs a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device houses a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It ships with Android 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.
The handset flaunts a 48MP primary camera
The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G offers triple rear cameras that include a 48MP (f/1.8) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, the device features a 16MP (f/2.4) camera for selfies and video calls.
Redmi Note 12: Will start at Rs. 16,499
The Redmi Note 12 sports a top-centered punch-hole, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and boasts IP53 protection. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3. The device packs Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. It boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.
The phone offers a 13MP selfie camera
On the rear, the Redmi Note 12 offers a 48MP (f/1.8) primary camera, 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. The device is fitted with a 13MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Will start at Rs. 19,999
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G features a top-centered punch-hole and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device houses a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging. It ships with Android 12.
The device flaunts a 108MP main camera
The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G boasts a quad rear camera arrangement consisting of a 108MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP (f/2.4) macro and depth sensors. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.
iQOO Neo 6 5G: Will start at Rs. 24,999
The iQOO Neo 6 5G offers a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. It sports a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The device houses a Snapdragon 870 processor, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast-charging. It boots Android 12-based Funtouch 12.
It gets a 64MP primary camera with OIS
The iQOO Neo 6 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP (f/1.9, OIS) main shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) 116-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, it is fitted with a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.
OnePlus 10T: Will start at Rs. 39,999
The OnePlus 10T sports a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. It gets a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 720Hz touch response rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device provides a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 16GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast-charging.
It comes with a 50MP main snapper with OIS
On the rear, the OnePlus 10T features a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.2) macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the device sports a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
Xiaomi 12 Pro: Will start at Rs. 44,999
Xiaomi 12 Pro flaunts a centrally-aligned punch-hole cut-out and an in-display fingerprint reader. It sports a 6.73-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.
It packs a 50MP triple rear camera setup
The rear panel of the Xiaomi 12 Pro houses a 50MP (f/1.9, OIS) primary camera, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP (f/1.9) telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 32MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.
iQOO 9T: Will start at Rs. 45,999
The iQOO 9T sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an under-display fingerprint reader. The device packs a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E5 AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is backed by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast-charging.
It comes with 50MP main shooter with OIS
The iQOO 9T boasts a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP (f/1.88, OIS) GN5 main sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) 120-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 12MP (f/1.98) portrait lens. It features a 16MP (f/2.45) camera on the front.
iPhone 12: Will start at Rs. 48,900
The iPhone 12 has a wide notch for the selfie camera/Face ID gadgetry, and IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The handset gets a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. Powered by an A14 Bionic chip, it packs 4GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage, and a 2,815mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W wireless charging.
The phone is equipped with a 12MP front-facing camera
On the rear, the iPhone 12 flaunts dual cameras, including a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) main snapper and a 12MP (f/2.4) 120-degree ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.