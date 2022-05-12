Technology

ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition launched: Check specifications

Written by Akash Pandey May 12, 2022, 06:57 pm 2 min read

The ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition weighs 1.4kg (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS has launched the Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition laptop in India, alongside ZenBook 14 OLED and new VivoBook S-series laptops - VivoBook S14/15 OLED. It was unveiled at the CES event earlier this year so as to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the brand's first laptop's (P6300) space mission that lasted for more than 600 days.

With the ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition, ASUS brings a unique space-themed design that represents its 'In Search of Incredible" spirit.

The laptop complies with the ultra-tough testing protocols of the US Space Systems Command Standard SMC-S-016A, which makes it capable of operating at extreme temperatures ranging from -24 to 61° C and vibrations varying from 20-2,000Hz.

Design and display The laptop gets up to 4K OLED display options

ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has a 3.5-inch companion display (Photo credit: ASUS)

The ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has an aluminium built with a unique space-themed design and comes with a Zero-G Titanium finish. On the external lid, it has a 3.5-inch ZenVision smart OLED display. The device has a 14-inch main OLED screen with up to 4K (2400x3840 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 550-nits of peak brightness

Information It packs 63Wh battery with 100W fast-charging

The ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is powered by up to 12th-generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor with Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It has a 63Wh battery which supports 100W fast-charging.

Connectivity The device runs on Windows 11 Home

The ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition has two Thunderbolt 4.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, one HDMI 2.0b port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-SD card reader. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It boots Windows 11 Home and comes with a dedicated Number Pad, fingerprint scanner, and an HD webcam with a privacy shutter.

Information ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition: Pricing and availability

The ASUS ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is priced starting at Rs. 1.14 lakh in India. It is available for purchase via ASUS Exclusive Stores, ROG Stores, Flipkart, and Amazon.