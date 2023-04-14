Technology

Twitter targets more revenue with creator subscriptions and 10,000-character tweets

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 14, 2023, 03:14 pm 2 min read

Twitter wants to attract more creators to the platform

The dust of Elon Musk's interview with BBC has settled, and Twitter is back in business with the announcement of two new features. Musk took to Twitter to announce the introduction of a feature that will let users of the platform offer subscription to their followers. The company has also increased the number of characters of long-form tweets to 10,000.

Why does this story matter?

During a recent BBC interview, Musk said Twitter is barely breaking even. The CEO has been searching for new revenue sources for the company since the exodus of advertisers.

Although he said advertisers are coming back, reports suggest that Twitter will see a steep fall in ad revenue this year.

The company would be hoping the new features make it more attractive to creators.

Creators can offer subscriptions to followers

Twitter has been targeting creators since Musk's acquisition of the company. Earlier this year, Musk announced Twitter would share ad revenue with creators who are Twitter Blue subscribers. That is yet to happen, though. Now, Musk has announced creators can offer subscriptions to followers. All they have to do is click 'Monetization' in settings and apply for the program.

Twitter will take no cut for the first 12 months

Creators will get 70% of the money they make for the first 12 months. Musk said 30% would go to Apple or Google as their cut. Post 12 months, the Apple/Google cut will reduce to 15% and Twitter will take a small fee. Twitter will also promote creators' content, Musk said. They will also have the option to leave Twitter with their content.

Musk offers creators 'easy in, easy out'

Creator monetization program is only available in the US

Twitter's creator monetization program is only available in the US at the moment. It is unclear when the feature will reach other parts of the world. Users have to be at least 18 years old to be creators. They also need 10,000 active users.

Twitter increases the character limit of long-form tweets to 10,000

Twitter does not just want to attract creators. It also wants to challenge Substack, the popular newsletter platform. To take on Substack, the company has increased the character limit of long-form tweets to 10,000. It was only in February the company introduced 4,000-character tweets for Blue subscribers. The ability to tweet 10,000-character-long tweets is also only available to Blue subscribers.

