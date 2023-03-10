Lifestyle

Elephant seen collecting 'Toll Tax' from truck; internet is amused

Known for their friendly behavior, elephants are exceptionally intelligent and gentle creatures that have demonstrated their mental capabilities and entertaining antics time and again. Recently, a video went viral on Twitter where an elephant halted a truck to snack on some sugarcane it was carrying. The heartwarming video was shared by Dr. Ajayita and has garnered over 2,30,000 views, 1,000 retweets, and 6,000 likes.

The video shows an elephant standing on the side of a highway under a cautionary sign that reads, "Caution- Elephant Crossing." As the clip unfolds, viewers get to witness an unexpected behavior of the mammoth. The elephant proceeds to stop a truck that was carrying sugarcane. Instead of attacking anyone, the jumbo grabs a trunk full of sugarcane and starts munching on them.

According to the signboard, the incident happened in Thailand. After the elephant takes his fill of sugarcane, the truck continues its journey. Following this, the elephant proceeds to collect sugarcane from another truck as well. The video is proof of the animal's intelligence. It knows that the sugarcane-laden trucks pass by the road frequently and therefore, it stops them to collect some snacks.

The video was shared with the caption, "The Toll Tax Collector." The animal-human interaction impressed a lot of social media users. One user wrote, "Remarkable thing is that it is not greedy. One mouthful from every truck and he lets them go." "The truck drivers are admirably awesome. Good deeds!" another user commented. The truck drivers were also quite cooperative and didn't speed up.

In an older video, an elephant ate mangoes from orchard

Another video that went viral in 2020 showed an elephant eating mangoes from a tree and relishing them in the summer season. The clip shared by Indian Forest Service staff Susanta Nanda on Twitter garnered around 5,000 views. The jumbo went toward the mango tree in an orchard, shook the branches with its trunk, and enjoyed the mangoes as they fell on the ground.