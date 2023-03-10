Lifestyle

National Ranch Day: 'Dress' your appetite with these lip-smacking recipes

March 10 is celebrated as National Ranch Day in the US. And if you thought that this delicious dressing can only make your salad days better, you have been living a lie because it can also be used in a host of other food items. Don't believe us? Well, mark this occasion with these five non-salad recipes using ranch for a good day.

Ranch mac and cheese

Preheat your oven to 176 degrees Celsius. Now cook some macaroni in a pan and while you are doing it, melt some butter in another saucepan. To the buttered pan, add flour, salt, pepper, and milk. Whisk until smooth and cook until thick. Now stir in some cheese and ranch sauce in it. Toss the macaroni in it and then bake for 30 minutes.

Ranch and avocado wrap

It is very easy to make ranch and avocado wraps and it tastes delicious. Preheat your oven to 176 degrees Celsius. Now grab a large bowl and combine chopped tomatoes, avocado, cheese, and coriander. Sprinkle some salt and pepper, and drizzle it all with ranch. Mix so that all the flavors combine well. Spread this mixture on a tortilla wrap, fold it, and enjoy!

Ranch pasta

In a saucepan, add some water and boil your favorite pasta. Don't forget to put a tablespoon of oil. Once boiled, drain the water and keep the pasta aside. Now, prepare a sauce by mixing ranch sauce, salt, pepper, sour cream, and cheese. Stir until the cheese gets melted and then toss the pasta into the mixture. Mix well and serve hot.

Creamy herb ranch eggs

Another easy recipe that can make your day better. Take two hard-boiled eggs, cut them into halves lengthwise, and remove their yolks. Now grab a small bowl and mash the yolks in it. To this, add ranch, yogurt, mustard, and pepper, and mix well so that you get the flavor of each ingredient. Fill the empty egg whites with this mixture, cover, and refrigerate.

Ranch grilled potatoes

Begin by combining olive oil, barbeque seasoning, hot pepper sauce, ranch, lemon juice, and some garlic in a bowl. To this, add potatoes and toss them well so that they are well-coated with this mixture. Once done, remove them from the pan and fold a foil around them. Seal tightly and grill over medium heat for 20-25 minutes or until the potatoes become tender.