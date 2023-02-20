Lifestyle

5 must-try flavorsome Vietnamese street food recipes

Vietnamese street food is known for its bold and complex flavors, with a perfect balance of sweet, sour, salty, and heat. The dishes are often light and refreshing, offering a variety of textures and flavors in each bite. You'll be spoilt for choice when you visit Vietnam. Until you visit, try cooking and savoring these five Vietnamese street food at home.

Xoi Dau Phong (Peanut sticky rice)

Clean sticky rice and drain. Boil peanuts with a pinch of salt for 15 minutes. Add glutinous rice and a little salt to the pot, and add some water. Add boiled peanuts on top, cover with lid, and cook over medium flame. When the rice is half-cooked, pour some coconut milk and stir well. Your Xoi Dau Phong is ready to serve.

Che Chuoi (Banana Tapioca pudding)

Soak tapioca pearls in water. Boil peeled and chopped bananas in a pot. Then, add tapioca pearls to the pot, and simmer until they turn opaque. Add sugar and coconut cream. Stir gently to combine until the mixture starts simmering. Now, add salt to taste. Add toppings as desired and let it cool. Your Che Chuoi is ready to be served.

Banh Mi (Vietnamese sandwich with crisp baguette bread)

Slice one French baguette horizontally to form a pocket for the fillings. Spread a combination of mayonnaise and hot sauce on the inside of the bread. Place sliced or shredded cooked chicken on the bread. Top it with pickled carrots, radishes, and cucumbers. Add fresh cilantro or Thai basil. Drizzle some soy sauce on the sandwich. Compress the sandwich and enjoy!

Pho (Noodle soup)

Combine onion, ginger, star anise, cinnamon, coriander, and cloves in a pot with water. Bring it to a simmer over medium-high heat. While the broth simmers, boil rice noodles. Arrange sliced meat in a bowl and pour the hot broth and rice noodles into it. Top with fresh cilantro, Thai basil, and sliced scallions. Garnish with lemon, beans, and sauce, and serve hot.

Bun Cha (Grilled chicken and noodles)

Simmer sugar, fish sauce, water, and vinegar in a saucepan for two minutes. Combine chili, garlic, and lime juice, and then transfer the mixture to a bowl. Combine chicken garlic, eggs, shallot, chopped mint, fish sauce, and pepper, and roll into small patties. Cook the patties in oil over medium-high heat. Boil and drain vermicelli. Arrange on a platter with noodles and serve.