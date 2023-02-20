Lifestyle

Fashion hacks for tall men to level-up their style game

Fashion hacks for tall men to level-up their style game

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 20, 2023, 01:30 pm 3 min read

If you are tall, let not fashion take a 'toll' on your stature

This one is for all lads blessed with a good height! Being tall has its own share of advantages. However, when it comes to styling, there could be a few downsides when it is hard to find something that is tailor-made for your stature. Consequently, you may go wrong and end up wasting that height of yours. Fret not, check out these fashion tips.

Vertical stripes are a big no-no

As a tall man, you may not want to appear taller than you already are, which is why you should steer clear of clothes with vertical stripes. While it is a trendy pattern, these stripes create the illusion of a taller height, adding on to your stature and making you look like a walking tower. Instead, opt for clothes with horizontal stripes.

Avoid wearing pants that are too-tight

Fitted clothing is always stylish but not so much for people who are tall. The reason? Well, a pair of tight pants when worn can take the shape and length of your legs, making them look skinnier and longer. The general rule of thumb is to instead wear a slim to straight, mid-rise pair of jeans/pants as they are suitable for taller folks.

Layer it to ace the look

If you are tall and slender, wearing layers of clothing is an excellent idea. Not only does it make you look stylish, but also adds certain elements to your frame that don't make you appear taller than you are. In fact, layering adds depth, texture, and dimensions to your appeal, which makes you look fuller, especially in case you are skinny.

Create a contrast or style with belts

Tall men should openly experiment more with colors. Why, you ask? Well, if you opt for a monochromatic look from head to toe, it will make your legs look longer and more slender than they are. The idea is to break things up by creating a contrast between your top and bottom pieces. You can also do so by wearing a belt.

Skip pairing shorts with half-sleeved shirts

If you are tall and slim, showing off your long legs and arms together may make you look lankier. Balance your look by either pairing shorts with long-sleeved shirts or wearing short-sleeved shirts with a pair of jeans that falls straight instead of narrowing down. In the latter look, you can roll your sleeves up to appear more casual.