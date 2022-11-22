Lifestyle

Men's winter fashion trends: Bundle up with style

For most men, fashion takes a backseat during winter as staying warm becomes a priority. It can be hard to don a perfect look without compromising warmth. But that doesn't mean you have to give up on your personal styling. Warmth and style can go hand in hand. Check out these fashion trends to keep it comfy and trendy this season.

Turtlenecks are a timeless winter style that not only makes you look dapper but also serves its purpose well by keeping your sensitive neck warm. Wear just a turtleneck or layer it up with an overcoat, it looks smart both ways. These can be paired with both casual and professional outfits, or can even be sported with a tracksuit - turtlenecks just blend with anything.

Baggy clothes are not out of fashion yet, instead, they are more in trend now than ever. If you missed wearing oversized clothes, this is the time to put them on again for a warm and chilled-out look. Layer up with a woolen overcoat or an oversized technical jacket. Underneath, keep the fabric sleek with turtlenecks and cropped trousers.

Who said shawls are a boomer thing? Gen-Z and millennials now have more options with a modern touch to the age-old style. Drape a dapper shawl over your shoulder from one side, keeping it half-hung yet covered. Shawls add the classy and elegant factor to your overall style. Stick to a neutral or earthy palette and get a classy clean look.

Boots are the go-to shoes for winter. Besides keeping your feet warm they can really class up an outfit. These can go with anything, whether you choose formal trousers or a pair of jeans. However, always make sure to keep your boots clean or their condition can deteriorate quickly. You can invest in a pair of tan-colored Chelsea boots this winter.

From gloves to caps and scarves to stoles, you can experiment with a lot of accessories in winter. While choosing a cap, pick the style and color that suits your face cut. Similarly, while choosing scarves make sure the style, print, and shade match your personal style. Although black, grey, and brown are the go-to shades, you can choose bold colors as well.