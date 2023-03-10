Lifestyle

Top 5 easiest countries to get a Schengen visa from

Top 5 easiest countries to get a Schengen visa from

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 10, 2023, 09:10 am 2 min read

Explore countries that have a good track record for issuing Schengen visas to travelers

Schengen countries receive millions of visa applications every year. So, the probability of having your Schengen visa rejected is pretty high. To prevent the possibility of getting your application rejected, you can apply to countries that have the highest statistics when it comes to visa-issuing rates. Take a look at 2021 statistics of the easiest countries in Europe to get a tourist visa.

Lithuania

Lithuania has the highest visa approval rates in Europe, with a success rate of 98.7%, as per 2021 data. The country with the most applicants is Kazakhstan; from a total of 3,481 applications, 3,090 were issued, including airport transit visas, multiple entry visas, and long-term visas. The country also offers a one-year multiple-entry visa for business visitors, which can be obtained quickly.

Estonia

Estonia is next on the list, which has a fast visa processing time, with most applications being processed within 15 days. The country has a visa approval rate of 98.4%. Of the total 40,657 applicants, 38,389 were granted an Estonian visa in 2021. The country with the most applicants is Russia; from a total of 23,268 applications, 22,856 were granted.

Finland

The Nordic country, Finland, ranks third on the list with a success rate of 98.3%. Of 61,018 visa applications received in 2021, 55,882 were granted. The processing time for a Schengen visa in Finland is typically around 15 days, although it may take longer during the peak travel season. The country also offers multiple-entry visas for up to five years for certain applicants.

Slovakia

If you are looking to apply for a visa to a country that won't keep you waiting on the status of your application, then Slovakia is the perfect place. While the rejection rate is not high, the number of applicants is relatively low as well. Ranking fourth on the list with a success rate of 97.9%, Slovakia issued 3,806 visas out of 3,886 applications.

Czech Republic

Ranking fifth on the list of the lowest rejection rates when it comes to visa applications is Czech Republic. The country recorded a refusal rate of only 3.3% in 2021. Of the total number of 207,470 applicants, 200,456 were granted visas. Processing time for Czech Schengen Visa is usually 15 days, although it might take more time in certain cases.