Lifestyle

Chronic fatigue syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and treatment

Chronic fatigue syndrome: Symptoms, causes, and treatment

Written by Sneha Das Mar 10, 2023, 07:00 am 2 min read

Chronic fatigue syndrome can cause tiredness and dizziness in people

Also known as myalgic encephalomyelitis, chronic fatigue syndrome is a complicated disorder that causes extreme fatigue, memory problems, muscle or joint pain, and sleep issues which can get worse due to exertion. Commonly occurring in women, this syndrome can last for at least six months. There is no approved treatment or cure for this particular condition.

What is chronic fatigue syndrome?

Chronic fatigue syndrome is a long-term medical condition that is defined by extreme tiredness and dizziness which cannot really be explained by an underlying condition. It can affect many systems in your body as well. This disease usually affects middle-aged people.

Causes behind this syndrome

Chronic fatigue syndrome can happen due to a lot of factors including genetics, stress, a weakened immune system, and hormonal imbalances. People often develop symptoms of this disease after suffering from a bacterial and viral infection. Viruses like human herpesvirus, 6 Ross River virus, rubella virus, and Epstein-Barr virus can trigger it. Reportedly, physical or emotional trauma also triggered the syndrome in many people.

Symptoms of the condition

The symptoms of the disorder and their severity can vary from person to person. Apart from causing fatigue, stress, and sleeping problems, chronic fatigue syndrome can lead to extreme exhaustion after mental or physical exercise, problems with thinking or memory skills, and dizziness that worsens with moving around. It can also cause muscle or joint pain, frequent headaches, and sore throat.

How can the condition be diagnosed?

A very challenging condition to diagnose, there are no proper medical tests to screen for chronic fatigue syndrome. Your doctor will probably review your medical history and rule out potential causes after asking you about the duration and severity of your sudden fatigue.

Treatment available for the condition

While there is no specific cure available for chronic fatigue syndrome, you can adopt some lifestyle changes to reduce your symptoms. Limit or avoid caffeine intake to reduce insomnia and promote better sleep. Avoid alcohol and nicotine too. Stop sleeping during the day as it can make it difficult for you to fall asleep at night. Create a sleep routine and stick to it.