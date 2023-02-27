Lifestyle

National Strawberry Day 2023: 5 must-try beverage recipes

Feb 27, 2023

These strawberry drinks are packed with sweet and tarty flavor

Observed on February 27 every year, National Strawberry Day celebrates one of the most delicious and juicy fruits that can brighten up any dish in no time. Strawberries are healthy and contain essential minerals, vitamin C, fiber, potassium, and folic acid. They also come with zero fat and calories. Here are five yummy strawberry drinks you can try on this day.

Strawberry milkshake

One of the most classic and nutritious drinks of all time, the strawberry milkshake has a tarty and sweet taste and a rich and creamy texture. Blend sugar and fresh strawberries in a mixer along with some milk. Roughly puree the mixture for a few seconds. Add more milk and pulse again for 15-20 seconds. Add strawberry ice cream, blend again, and serve chilled.

Strawberry and basil soda

The summer season is almost here demanding some refreshing drinks to soothe our souls. This strawberry and basil soda is healthy and will instantly charge you up. Mix strawberries, any sugar substitute, shredded basil leaves, orange juice, and balsamic vinegar. Blend the mixture and strain it. Add soda water, and ice and stir well. Garnish with basil and strawberries and serve chilled.

Strawberry lassi

Made with fresh strawberries and yogurt, this strawberry lassi is the ultimate summer cooler. It is packed with health benefits and will also aid in digestion. Add sugar, water, and yogurt to a mixer and blend everything well. Pour into a tall glass, add fresh strawberry puree and crushed ice, and mix well. Garnish with fresh strawberry bits and serve chilled.

Strawberry lime smoothie

Featuring a beautiful pink color from fresh strawberries, this healthy and wholesome drink is a supper staple and will keep you full for longer. Add strawberry yogurt, fresh strawberries, lime juice, milk, ground cinnamon, and honey to a mixer and blend everything well until smooth and creamy. Pour into a tall glass, garnish with more strawberries, and serve chilled.

Strawberry melon fizz

Made with the goodness of strawberries and melons, this sweet, refreshing, and fizzy drink is the perfect beverage to serve at parties and get-togethers. Boil sugar, water, and mint sprigs in a saucepan and simmer for 10 minutes. Let it cool and discard the mint. Blend together strawberries and melon and pour into a glass. Drizzle some mint syrup, add ginger ale, and serve.