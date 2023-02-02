Lifestyle

Social omnivore: The latest dietary trend you must know about

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 02, 2023, 06:03 pm 3 min read

The term is new, the idea isn't

People, especially in India, practice diet habits that exclude meat on certain days of the week. But have you heard people saying, "I eat meat only socially?" Well, you might have, as the idea isn't new. People with such dietary choices were earlier scoffed at for being hypocritical. Now, the tables have turned. There's a term to include them - social omnivore.

What is it like to be a social omnivore?

Social omnivores don't consume animal protein at home but will eat it when they are outside in a social gathering or with certain family or friends. Their diet mostly includes plant-based foods, but they also allow themselves time and space to consume meat. This emerging trend is convenient for those who want to enhance their diets but can't fully commit to a meat-free lifestyle.

Why is social omnivorism trending?

The flexibility that comes with social omnivorism is the USP of this lifestyle. It eliminates the rigidity that comes with vegetarian living or even vegan living. It provides social omnivores the flexibility to relish meat and meat products they love in moderation. A recent US News & World Report rated social omnivorism as a diet that reduced the risk of diseases.

What are the advantages of being a social omnivore?

Since social omnivores mostly rely on plant-based diets, their dietary benefits are similar to that of vegetarians. It is low in calories, reduces the intake of fat, and provides one with more essential vitamins and nutrients. A 2019 study suggested that people who consumed more plant-based diets and fewer animal-based ones had a lower risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

What are the disadvantages of being a social omnivore?

The first impression that most people get when they think about a vegan diet is that it is healthier. The reality might be different. Sometimes these diets include more refined grains and sweets, which aren't healthy options. Also, as a social omnivore, an individual would be eating meat only occasionally. Plus, restaurant foods are more likely to be higher in calories, fat, and salt.

Social omnivores can be best described as flexitarians

Diet as a social omnivore bears many similarities to flexitarianism. Flexitarian diet is a combination of the words "flexible" and "vegetarian," which means flexible vegetarian. Dietician Dawn Jackson Blanter came up with this food lifestyle so that vegetarianism seems less intimidating to follow and practice. Like social omnivores, flexitarians feed on plant-based food and consume animal-based ones occasionally at their discretion.