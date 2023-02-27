Entertainment

Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James dies aged 31

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 27, 2023, 10:58 am 1 min read

Debutant Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James reportedly breathed his last at a private hospital in Aluva, Kerala, on Saturday. He was aged 31. His maiden directorial Nancy Rani is slated to be released soon. As per the doctors, the young director was admitted with pneumonia and later died of hepatitis. The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry.

Prominent faces expressed condolences

Many actors and prominent faces condoled James's death. Actor Ahaana Krishna, the lead of the upcoming film Nancy Rani, took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Rest in peace Manu! This shouldn't have happened to you!" Krishna plays the titular character in the film, and she is cast opposite Arjun Ashokan. Nancy Rani also features Sreenivasan, Lal, Lena, Indrans, and Aju Varghese, among others.

James worked on several films earlier

James was laid to rest at the Major Archiepiscopal Marth Mariam Archdeacon Church, Kuravilangad, in Kottayam on Sunday. He started off as a child actor back in 2004 when he starred in the film I am Curious by Sabu James. With time, he emerged to be an associate director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films. His debut directorial Nancy Rani will be released posthumously.