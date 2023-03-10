Lifestyle

No sunlight in your garden? Bring these shade-tolerant roses

Mar 10, 2023

Roses that bloom in shade

Roses have long been a symbol of love, beauty, and passion. Who would not love to have these beautiful flowers in their garden? But unfortunately, some people don't have the luxury of a well-sunlit garden and miss out on the joys of this thing of beauty forever. If you too have a shady garden and love gardening, grow the following shade-tolerant roses.

Iceberg

Iceberg is known for its classic white blooms and its ability to grow in partial shade. It can grow up to four-six feet tall and wide. Its blooms are usually two-three inches in diameter and have a sweet and subtle fragrance. The flowers usually white, with pink and red varieties available in the market, bloom heavily in spring.

Anthony Meilland

Anthony Meilland is a shade-tolerant hybrid rose that produces large, double blooms that are usually apricot-orange but can also range from light pink to yellow. The plant can grow up to two-four feet tall and flowers are usually three-four inches in diameter that exude a strong and fruity fragrance. It thrives best in spring and gives a second bloom in late summer.

Passionate Kisses

This hybrid tea rose can grow up to four-five feet tall and two-three feet wide. Though it prefers full sun, but can also tolerate partial shade. These large double blooms are usually deep red, but can also range from dark crimson to bright scarlet. The flowers are usually three-four inches in diameter and have a strong, sweet fragrance.

Carefree Wonder

Carefree wonder is a hardy shrub rose that is known for its disease-resistant nature and its ability to grow in the shade. It is highly resistant to common rose diseases such as black spots, powdery mildew, and rust. Additionally, it is fairly drought-tolerant and can withstand hot, dry conditions. The flowers are usually two-three inches in diameter and have a mild, sweet fragrance.

Red Knock Out

Red knock out is also a drought-tolerant and disease-resistant hybrid shrub rose. It can survive and even thrive in the most devastating of dry summers, as well as the most humid summers, and can easily grow in the shade. The bloom and growth cycle is never-ending and the flowers, having mild and sweet fragrances, keep appearing from early spring until winter.