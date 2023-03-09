Lifestyle

Down with sinusitis? Practice these yoga poses to break free

Although a common condition, sinusitis can be a bit too overwhelming. From a stuffy nose and throbbing headache to feeling drowsy, an episode of this disease can last for a couple of hours or days. Fortunately, besides over-the-counter medicines, you can pair your treatments with yoga. Yes, many asanas can come to your rescue if you practice them daily for some months.

Anulom Vilom Pranayama

This asana reduces inflammation and helps discharge excess mucus. Sit comfortably and close your eyes. Rest both your palms on your knees. Now close the right nostril with the right thumb and then inhale slowly through the left nostril. Holding your breath, close the left nostril with your ring finger and exhale from the right nostril. Repeat with the other side.

Ustrasana

Begin by kneeling on the floor and keeping your hips and thighs straight in one line. Now place your hands on your buttocks, keep your fingers downward, and lean backward to form an arch. Finally, hold your heels bending backward and stay in the position for at least 15 to 20 seconds. This can help improve your breathing by unclogging your respiratory tract.

Matsyasana

This pose can help improve blood flow and open up blocked channels in the throat and chest. Sit straight with your legs crossed. Hold your toes, lean back, and stretch your head and neck. As you do it, try to touch the floor with your head. Hold for a couple of seconds and then return to the initial position.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

This yoga asana offers quick relief from headaches and migraines. With your toes pointing inward, come in a tabletop position and lift your hips in the air to make a downward slope. As your biceps touch your ears, elongate your arms and legs to form an inclined downward position. Relax your head and back as you release and stretch your torso.

Bhujangasana

This pose stretches your lungs and makes breathing easier. And believe us, it is pretty simple to perform daily. Lie on the floor with your face down and place your palms next to your shoulders. Now slowly inhale as you stretch your legs and then lift your upper body. Your toes and pubis should form a straight line and touch the floor.