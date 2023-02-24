Lifestyle

5 things your nails indicate about your health

Feb 24, 2023

Nails are an essential component of your body but are often ignored. You can cover up your nails with colorful nail paints but you can't cover up the physical health conditions they may indicate. The appearance of your nails can sometimes provide clues about your underlying health conditions. Here are five nail signs and what they tell about your overall fitness and health.

The shape and texture of your nails

Concave, spoon-shaped nails can be a sign of iron deficiency anemia. Brittle, thin, or cracked nails can be a sign of a thyroid problem. Nails curving around the fingertips can be a sign of lung disease, heart disease, and inflammatory bowel disease. Pitting or rippling nails can be a sign of psoriasis, an autoimmune skin condition that causes inflammation.

If your nails are discolored

Discoloration of the nails can sometimes indicate an underlying health condition. For instance, nails that are yellow or brown in color can be a sign of a fungal infection. Yellowish-pink or brownish-red spots on nails that extend from the cuticle to the tip of the nail indicate you have psoriasis. Yellow nails can also be a sign of jaundice.

If your nail growth is slow, rapid, or inconsistent

Slow nail growth may be a sign of anemia. On the contrary, rapid nail growth can be a sign of a hyperactive thyroid, a condition in which the thyroid gland produces too much hormone. If your nails grow unevenly or in spurts, it can be a sign of an underlying medical condition such as diabetes or a blood circulatory problem.

If your nails are scooping outward

Lifting nails, often known as onycholysis, is a disorder when the fingernails are seen to be parting from their nail beds. It can happen as a result of excessive exposure to water or overly vigorous manicure sessions, and the nail colors typically change to an opaque white, green, or occasionally even yellow. This typically denotes a thyroid condition or psoriasis in cases of trauma.

If your nails have beau's lines

Beau's lines are horizontal ridges that run across the nails and it can be a sign of serious underlying conditions. It can indicate uncontrollable diabetes, where your blood sugar levels become high and can damage your blood vessels and nerves. It also indicates zinc deficiency in your diet. If someone is going through chemotherapy, beau's lines can appear on their nails as well.