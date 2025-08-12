DC Studios considering Max Minghella for upcoming 'Clayface' film
What's the story
Hollywood actor Max Minghella, famous for Teen Spirit and The Handmaid's Tale, is reportedly in talks with DC Studios for their upcoming film Clayface. The project will feature an ensemble cast including Tom Rhys Harries and Naomie Ackie, reported The Hollywood Reporter. James Watkins of Speak No Evil fame will direct the film, which is set to begin production this year in the UK.
Character details
Release date and character details
Minghella is reportedly set to play a Gotham City police detective who is in a relationship with a scientist. The film is expected to be released in September 2026, if everything goes to plan. Clayface, one of Batman's greatest foes, has been portrayed as having a clay-like body and shape-shifting abilities in most versions.
Character background
Dark origins of the character
Basil Karlo, the original Clayface, was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. He first appeared in Detective Comics #40 (June 1940) as a struggling B-list actor who turned to crime by assuming the identity of a villain he had played in a horror movie. Meanwhile, Minghella, the son of director Anthony Minghella and dancer-choreographer Carolyn Jane Choa, has previously starred in movies like The Darkest Hour, The Ides of March, 10 Years, The Internship, and Babylon.