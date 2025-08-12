Next Article
'Param Sundari' trailer: Sidharth-Janhvi's vibrant chemistry shines in North-South romance
The trailer for Param Sundari just dropped, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor as a North-South couple navigating love and cultural differences.
Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film's first look shows off their easy chemistry and a vibrant musical vibe that feels fresh yet familiar.
What to expect from the film
Produced by Maddock Films, Param Sundari leans into Bollywood's romantic comedy roots with a contemporary edge.
The songs Pardesiya and Bheegi Saree are already chartbusters, raising excitement for its release.
Expect an emotional story about identity, family ties, and falling in love across cultures—perfect if you're into heartfelt stories with a bit of fun.