'Shrek 5' delayed to 2027; will clash with 'Spider-Verse' sequel 

The much-anticipated Shrek 5 has been pushed to June 30, 2027, reported Deadline. This marks the second delay for the film, which was initially set to release on July 1, 2026, and was later pushed to December 2026. Universal and DreamWorks Animation have not yet revealed the reason behind this postponement. The film will see franchise leads Mike Myers (Shrek), Eddie Murphy (Donkey), and Cameron Diaz (Fiona) reprising their roles, while Zendaya will voice Shrek and Fiona's daughter.

Release strategy 'Shrek 5' will now follow 'Beyond the Spider-Verse' On its new release date, Shrek 5 will be released just days after Sony's animated film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (June 25, 2027). The Shrek film was earlier set to premiere on December 23, 2026, following Disney's Avengers: Doomsday and Ice Age 6. In light of this shift, Universal has moved up the release of Illumination's Untitled Event Film to April 16, 2027, from its previous late June slot.

Franchise continuity About upcoming 'Shrek' film Shrek 5 will be the first main entry in the franchise since 2010's Shrek Forever After and follows the success of the spin-off Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The film will be directed by franchise veterans Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn. Universal has had success with summer releases, which include Despicable Me, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.