'Shrek' universe expanding: Eddie Murphy confirms Donkey spinoff 

Eddie Murphy, the voice behind the beloved character Donkey in Shrek , has revealed that a solo film for his character is in the works. Speaking to ScreenRant while promoting his new film The Pickup, Murphy said he will start recording dialogues for this upcoming project in September. "We're still doing Shrek...we're about two years into Shrek 5," he said, adding that Donkey's spinoff will be released three years from now.

Plot details Donkey's story will be similar to Puss in Boots's Murphy hinted that Donkey's solo film will follow the same path as Puss in Boots's spinoff films. He shared, "Donkey's going to be like how Puss in Boots had his own movie, Donkey's going to have his own movie, own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys." The actor also revealed that they have written a "funny story" for the upcoming film.

Character focus Donkey's kids will also be part of the spinoff Donkey's kids, affectionately called "Dronkeys," will also be a part of this spinoff. These six hybrid creatures were first introduced in Shrek 2 and have appeared in Shrek the Third and Shrek Forever After. To recall, Donkey got married to Dragon Elizabeth the Dragoness aka the Dragon who had started off as an enemy.