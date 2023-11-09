'Shrek': How to watch the franchise in chronological order

By Namrata Ganguly 06:48 pm Nov 09, 202306:48 pm

'Shrek' movies to watch in chronological order

Loosely based on William Steig's 1990 namesake children's book, the animated fantasy comedy film franchise Shrek is one of the most popular in the genre. The Oscar-winning film series revolves around the titular character. The Shrek franchise is reportedly set to release its fifth installment in 2025. Ahead of this, why don't you watch all its films and short films in chronological order?

'Shrek' (2001), 'Shrek: The Ghost of Lord Farquaad' (2003)

Shrek, the first installment, marks the feature directorial debut of Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson. It follows Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers), who, along with Donkey (Eddie Murphy), makes a deal with Lord Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz). Following Shrek, watch this short film Shrek: The Ghost of Lord Farquaad where Shrek and Donkey rescue Fiona from the evil ruler Farquaad's ghost.

'Shrek 2' (2004), 'Far Far Away Idol' (2004)

Directed by Adamson, Kelly Asbury, and Conrad Vernon, the 2004 film Shrek 2 follows the titular character and Donkey as they meet Fiona's parents. While her godmother tries to destroy Fiona and Shrek's marriage, Shrek gets help from Puss in Boots, a sword-wielding cat, to oppose her. Next, watch this spoof Far Far Away Idol where the characters have fun in a singing battle.

'Shrek the Third' (2007), 'Shrek the Halls' (2007)

Chris Miller and Raman Hui directed the 2007 film Shrek the Third which follows Shrek planning to convince Fiona's cousin Artie to reign the throne of Far Far Away Kingdom which Shrek had to inherit unwillingly. This is all while Fiona attempts to stop the betrayed Prince Charming from staging a coup. Shrek the Halls is a special holiday-themed television short film.

'Shrek Forever After' (2010), 'Scared Shrekless' (2010)

In Mike Mitchell's directorial, Shrek Forever After, Shrek is a family man going through a mid-life crisis, pondering on the past days of living in solitude. During this, he is tricked by Rumpelstiltskin into letting himself be erased from the world and placed in a sinister parallel universe where Rumpelstiltskin is in charge. Watch Shrek in the Halloween spirits in Scared Shrekless.

'Puss in Boots' spin-offs in the 'Shrek' franchise

Puss in Boots is a Shrek franchise spin-off series. The chronological order of watching them all is to start with Puss in Boots (2011) followed by the short film Puss in Boots: The Three Diablos (2012) and begin with the above Shrek films order. Lastly, watch The Pig Who Cried Werewolf (2011), Donkey's Christmas Shrektacular (2010), and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022).