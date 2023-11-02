Zayn Malik and Simone Ashley to collaborate on '10 Lives'

By Aikantik Bag 03:03 pm Nov 02, 202303:03 pm

Zayn Malik to helm music for '10 Lives'

Pop singer Zayn Malik is set to create original music for the upcoming animated film 10 Lives, where he will also perform a duet with Bridgerton actor Simone Ashley, as reported by Variety. Malik and Ashley will voice characters in the movie, with Malik portraying tough twin brothers Cameron and Kirk, as Ashley takes on the role of a student named Rose.

Malik's role as executive music producer and star-studded cast

Not only contributing to new music and voice talent, Malik will also serve as the executive music producer for 10 Lives, guiding the movie's musical vision. The animated feature boasts an impressive cast, featuring Bill Nighy, Mo Gilligan, Sophie Okonedo, Dylan Llewellyn, and Jeremy Swift. The film, directed by Chris Jenkins tells the tale of a spoiled and self-centered cat who gains valuable insights after recklessly losing his ninth life.

'This is Zayn at his absolute best'

Casting directors and music supervisors Robyn Klein and Jeremy Ross commended Malik's participation in 10 Lives, saying, "Combining his songwriting, acting, and vocal skills, Zayn brought joy, emotion, and depth to the film while connecting and highlighting all of its important themes. This is Zayn at his absolute best." 10 Lives is set to be showcased for distributors at AFM, with GFM Animation managing international sales and WME Independent overseeing domestic rights.