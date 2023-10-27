'Birth' to 'Big Little Lies': Nicole Kidman's best performances

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Birth' to 'Big Little Lies': Nicole Kidman's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 04:44 pm Oct 27, 202304:44 pm

Must-watch Nicole Kidman movies

Nicole Kidman almost has chameleon-like powers to blend herself into the narrative and the roles. This has cemented her as one of the greatest actors in Hollywood ever since her breakthrough in the '90s. Time and again, Kidman has proved her talent in a wide variety of genres- from comedy and horror to murder mysteries and psychological thrillers. Check out her best below.

2/6

'To Die For' (1995)

Based on Joyce Maynard's namesake novel inspired by the real-life story of Pamela Smart, Gus Van Sant's satirical black comedy film To Die For stars Kidman, Joaquin Phoenix, and Matt Dillon. As the ruthless and fame-obsessed Suzanne Stone Maretto, Kidman delivers a brilliant and darkly comedic portrayal. Kidman earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance in the film.

3/6

'The Others' (2001)

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar, the 2001 English-Spanish gothic supernatural psychological horror film The Others stars Kidman as Grace Stewart, a mother isolated in a dark, mysterious house with her photosensitive children. Kidman's portrayal is haunting and emotionally charged, capturing the character's growing paranoia and fear with exceptional depth.

4/6

'The Hours' (2002)

Kidman's performance in the 2002 psychological drama film The Hours, directed by Stephen Daldry, is a breathtaking transformation. She became the first Australian actor to win an Oscar for her performance. Portraying the real-life writer Virginia Woolf, Kidman's portrayal is both delicate and powerful. Her immersive performance, aided by a prosthetic nose, captures Woolf's struggles with mental illness and the complexities of her genius.

5/6

'Birth' (2004)

Kidman's performance in Jonathan Glazer's drama film Birth is haunting and enigmatic. She portrays Anna, a woman who becomes convinced that a 10-year-old boy is the reincarnation of her late husband. Kidman conveys a complex mix of emotions, from obsession and vulnerability to uncertainty. It also stars Lauren Bacall, Danny Huston, Anne Heche, and Cameron Bright, among others.

6/6

'Big Little Lies' (2017-2019)

Created by David E Kelly, the HBO murder mystery series Big Little Lies stars Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz, among others. Kidman portrays Celeste Wright, a woman entangled in a tumultuous and abusive relationship. Based on Liane Moriarty's namesake novel, it revolves around the lives of a group of women in Monterey, California, entangled in a murder.