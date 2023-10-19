'Now You See Me,' 'Social Network': Jesse Eisenberg's best performances

'Now You See Me,' 'Social Network': Jesse Eisenberg's best performances

By Namrata Ganguly 09:57 am Oct 19, 2023

Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg's best movies

Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg has donned many hats including acting, writing, screenplay writing, and filmmaking over two decades (yes, he has been there for that long). Though he started with comedy, he has showcased his versatility through his diverse filmography by taking back-to-back challenging roles in genres including thrillers, dramas, biographies, and even superhero films. Check out his best.

'The Squid and the Whale' (2005)

In a poignant performance as Walt Berkman, a teenager grappling with his parents' divorce, Eisenberg shines bright in Noah Baumbach-directed and Wes Anderson-produced The Squid and the Whale. As Berkman, he expresses adolescent angst, intellectualism, and vulnerability with utmost authenticity. He conveys the complexities of family dynamics and his challenges of growing up in a broken home add depth to the film.

'Zombieland' (2009)

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the post-apocalyptic zombie comedy film Zombieland features an ensemble cast including Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Bill Murray, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin. Eisenberg delivers a brilliant performance as Columbus, a neurotic and socially awkward survivor navigating a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies. He portrays his impeccable comic timing, endearing quirks, and witty narration, all the things that made us a fan.

'The Social Network' (2010)

Eisenberg earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Meta (Facebook) founder Mark Zuckerberg in the 2010 biographical drama film The Social Network also starring Andrew Garfield. The film follows the founding of the social networking giant, Facebook and explores friendship, ambition, and the price of success in the digital age. He captures Zuckerberg's unique blend of genius, ambition, and social ineptitude.

'Now You See Me' (2013)

Louis Leterrier's thriller heist film Now You See Me might not be one of the most critically acclaimed, but it is undeniably one of the coolest and despite a star cast including Morgan Freeman and Mark Ruffalo, among others, Eisenberg stole the show. It follows a group of illusionists who pull off big bank heists while putting up shows displaying their magic tricks.

'Louder Than Bombs' (2015)

Defying his usual comedic and witty portrayals, Eisenberg embodies a completely different personality in Joachim Trier's Louder Than Bombs. Eisenberg delivers a quietly powerful performance as Jonah, a young man struggling with grief and family dynamics following the death of his mother, played by Isabelle Huppert. His portrayal is marked by his understated yet emotionally resonant depiction of Jonah's internal turmoil.