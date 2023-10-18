'House of Kardashian,' Coco Chanel documentary get international buyers

'House of Kardashian,' Coco Chanel documentary get international buyers

By Aikantik Bag 12:37 pm Oct 18, 202312:37 pm

'House of Kardashian' to stream in Australia and other territories

The exciting three-part documentary series, House of Kardashian, produced by 72 Films, is heading to Australia and Turkey, thanks to FOXTEL and GAIN. Fremantle, the company handling international sales outside the US, revealed that the series is among several unscripted titles sold during the Mipcom market.

Networks buying Coco Chanel biopic

In other news, Coco Chanel: Unbuttoned, a fascinating biopic about the iconic designer, has found buyers in multiple territories. The film follows Chanel's journey from a groundbreaking innovator to a timeless icon. Produced by WhyNow Studios, the documentary has been sold to Spain (Movistar Plus+), Former Yugoslavia and Albania (DokuTV), MENA (BBC), Portugal (RTP), Greece (NOVA), Poland (CANAL+), and Hong Kong and Macau (Now TV).

Fremantle's expansive non-scripted slate has found success

Jens Richter, CEO for Commercial and International at Fremantle, shared his pride in representing ambitious programming like these documentaries. He said, "These latest high-end documentaries from world-class producers offer broadcast partners and viewers insights into fascinating personalities, provocative stories, and unique discoveries." The documentaries are set to be released across a combined 68 territories worldwide.