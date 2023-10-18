Box office buzz: 'Leo' outperforms 'Jawan' in advance ticket sales

By Aikantik Bag 11:59 am Oct 18, 202311:59 am

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo has broken a new record by outpacing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in advance ticket sales. As per Business Today, Leo has sold about 16 lakh tickets and is expected to hit 20 lakh on opening day. Whereas, Jawan sold around 15.75 lakh tickets during its advance bookings. The Tamil version of Leo leads the sales with 13.75 lakh tickets, followed by the Telugu and Hindi versions with 2.10 lakh and 20,000 tickets, respectively.

'Leo' aims to beat 'Jawan' as per box office collection

Interestingly, Leo has sold more tickets than Jawan, but trails in advance gross collection. Reportedly, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has earned roughly Rs. 31 crore to date, while Jawan raked in about Rs. 41 crore from advance booking collections. The gap can be explained by the difference in ticket prices for both movies, with the average price for Jawan being Rs. 251 per ticket and Rs. 202 for Leo.

More about the film

This upcoming action thriller has been in the buzz for a long time and it projects Vijay in a different avatar. The movie is a part of Kanagaraj's cult Lokesh Cinematic Universe. The cast includes Trisha Krishnan, Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja, among others. The movie hits the theaters on Thursday. It also marks Vijay's first pan-India release. The film will release on 850+ screens in Tamil Nadu alone.