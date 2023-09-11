Raghava Lawrence's 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' teaser is pulpy and entertaining

Written by Aikantik Bag September 11, 2023 | 04:10 pm 1 min read

'Jigarthanda DoubleX' teaser is out

﻿Jigarthanda DoubleX is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and the first installment of the action comedy is considered to be a cult classic. The makers have now released the teaser of the same and it exudes the typical massy pulpy vibe of the '80s. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on Diwali 2023.

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The story revolves around a tussle between a filmmaker and a gangster and it is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The makers are eyeing a pan-India release in three Indian languages—Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The cast is headlined by Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. The project is bankrolled by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and S Kathiresan under Stone Bench Films and Five Star Creations banners, respectively.

