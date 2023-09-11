Raghava Lawrence's 'Jigarthanda DoubleX' teaser is pulpy and entertaining
Jigarthanda DoubleX is one of the most anticipated films of 2023 and the first installment of the action comedy is considered to be a cult classic. The makers have now released the teaser of the same and it exudes the typical massy pulpy vibe of the '80s. The movie is slated for a theatrical release on Diwali 2023.
Story, cast, and crew of the film
The story revolves around a tussle between a filmmaker and a gangster and it is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The makers are eyeing a pan-India release in three Indian languages—Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The cast is headlined by Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah. The project is bankrolled by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam and S Kathiresan under Stone Bench Films and Five Star Creations banners, respectively.