Kangana Ranaut looks poised and grand in 'Chandramukhi 2's 'Swagathaanjali'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 11, 2023 | 05:33 pm 1 min read

'Swagathaanjali' is out now

Chandramukhi 2 is one of the most-anticipated sequels in India. The first installment was a cult and resulted in several remakes. Now, the makers have unveiled the first single from the upcoming film headlined by Kangana Ranaut. The track is titled Swagathaanjali and is composed by the Academy Award-winning music director MM Keeravani. The track is all about grandeur and elegance.

Keeravani composes another stellar track

The track's classical elements make it refreshing yet endearing. It is crooned by the talented Sreenidhi Tirumala and penned by Chaitanya Prasad. The horror comedy promises to be a visual spectacle and the cast includes Raghava Lawrence, Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Lakshmi Menon, and Raadhika Sarathkumar, among others. The movie is directed by P Vasu and is bankrolled by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner.

