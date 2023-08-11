Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth's top films, other than MCU credits

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth's top films, other than MCU credits

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 11, 2023

Though he is loved globally for his portrayal of the Marvel superhero character Thor, Hollywood action star Chris Hemsworth has several critically acclaimed films under his name. Be it commercially successful films like Extraction or underrated films like In the Heart of the Sea, Hemsworth has left an indelible mark on modern Hollywood cinema. Let's take a look at some of his best performances.

'The Cabin in the Woods' (2012)

One of the most critically acclaimed films in Hemsworth's filmography is the sci-fi comedy horror film The Cabin in the Woods. The story revolves around a group of college students who visit a cabin in a remote forest for a retreat and become victims of various monstrous events. Makers described it as a critical satire on torture porn.

'Snow White and the Huntsman' (2012)

Based on the German fairy tale Snow White, the fantasy film Snow White and the Huntsman is one of the top action films of Hemsworth. Snow White is imprisoned as a child by her wicked stepmother, the formidable witch Queen Ravenna who hires the Huntsman to catch Snow White after she flees into the forest. But he ends up joining her to defeat Ravenna.

'Rush' (2013)

The 2013 biographical sports film Rush revolves around two Formula One drivers- Briton James Hunt played by Hemsworth and Austrian Niki Lauda portrayed by Daniel Brühl. The film narrates the story of the two racers' merciless rivalry during the 1970s motor-racing season. It is critically acclaimed for the actors' performances and the realistic portrayal of the racing sequences.

'In the Heart of the Sea' (2015)

Though the historical adventure-drama film In the Heart of the Sea did not perform well at the box office, Hemsworth's performance was praised widely. It also stars an ensemble cast of Benjamin Walker, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Holland, among others. Based on Nathaniel Philbrick's 2000 non-fiction book of the same name, it is about the sinking of the American whaling ship Essex in 1820.

'Extraction' (2020)

Set in Bangladesh, the American action thriller film Extraction stars Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Rudraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour. Extraction follows an Australian black ops mercenary who takes on a mission to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord in Dhaka, Bangladesh. However, as he is betrayed, things start going wrong. It's one of the most-watched original Netflix films.

