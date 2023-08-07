Charlize Theron birthday special: Actor's critically acclaimed films

Written by Isha Sharma August 07, 2023 | 03:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to actor Charlize Theron!

South African-American actor-producer Charlize Theron is celebrating her 48th birthday on Monday. The actor, renowned globally for her action films, has the honor of being the first artist from South Africa to win an Oscar for acting. Theron's career began in the 1990s, and she has been part of several big-budget entertainers. Today, we look at some of her most critically acclaimed movies.

'Monster' (2003)

Monster earned Theron worldwide acclaim and won her an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. Directed by Patty Jenkins, it co-starred Christina Ricci and Bruce Dern and was based on the life of American serial killer-prostitute Aileen Wuornos, who killed seven of her male clients. Prominent critic Roger Ebert called Theron's work "one of the greatest performances in the history of the cinema."

'North Country' (2005)

Class Action: The Story of Lois Jenson and the Landmark Case That Changed Sexual Harassment Law is the book that inspired the screenplay of Niki Caro's North Country. Also featuring Frances McDormand and Sean Bean, it followed the life of Josey Aimes (based on Jenson), who takes her kids and leaves her abusive husband and later files America's first class-action sexual harassment lawsuit.

'Bombshell' (2019)

Jay Roach's Bombshell assembles the dream team of Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie and traces the 2016 incidents of the women employees of Fox News accusing then-CEO Roger Ailes of sexual harassment. It co-starred John Lithgow and Kate McKinnon. Theron, for her performance as Megyn Kelly, was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actress category. It is available on Lionsgate Play.

'Young Adult' (2011)

Do you think Theron can shine only in dramatic, intense roles? Think again! Jason Reitman's comedy-drama Young Adult starred her as Mavis Gary, a 37--year-old divorced woman who makes her living by being a ghostwriter for a series of young adult novels. She constantly grapples with the professional and personal challenges in her life. Her performance in it earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

