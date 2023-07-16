Happy birthday, Katrina: Times she nailed it as action hero

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 16, 2023 | 02:15 am 2 min read

Katrina Kaif has established herself as one of the best female action heroes in Bollywood

Female actors are nothing less compared to their male counterparts, even when it comes to performing stunts or action sequences. From Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow to our own Katrina Kaif as Zoya in YRF's Tiger series, the ladies have conquered this genre too. On Kaif's 40th birthday on Sunday, let's look at films that made her the ultimate female action hero of Bollywood.

'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012)

One of the first films that showed Kaif in an action avatar was the espionage thriller Ek Tha Tiger, co-starring Salman Khan and her as R&AW and ISI agents, respectively. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie received positive reviews mainly for its action sequences. The first film in the YRF Spy Universe, it also went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2012.

'Phantom' (2015)

Kaif once again played a secret agent when she returned to work with her Ek Tha Tiger director for the 2015 movie Phantom. Paired opposite Saif Ali Khan, Kaif essayed the role of a R&AW agent in the film, which revolves around the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Notably, its screenplay was penned in conjunction with S Hussain Zaidi's then-unreleased book on the attack—Mumbai Avengers.

'Bang Bang!' (2014)

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Kaif in the lead, Bang Bang! is an action comedy-drama directed by Siddharth Anand. Though Kaif is seen in a rather bubbly role throughout the film, she also carries out an enthralling action stunt with Roshan on a bike. The sequence, which forms the climax of the movie, is one of the highlights of Bang Bang!

'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017)

After the success of Ek Tha Tiger, Yash Raj Films returned with its sequel in 2017. While Salman and Kaif reprised their characters of Tiger and Zoya, Ali Abbas Zafar replaced Kabir as the director for the sequel. Similar to its prequel, it went on to create multiple records at the box office upon its release. Tiger 3 is slated for a 2023 release.

