Happy birthday, Sona Mohapatra: Celebrating most popular numbers

Written by Isha Sharma June 17, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to singer Sona Mohapatra!

Vocalist, music composer, and lyricist Sona Mohapatra has turned 47. She started her career by crooning jingles for advertisements and worked her way up to become a famous voice in the music industry through her original songs, covers, and albums. In her career, she has often collaborated with her husband-composer Ram Sampath. On her birthday, we look back at some of her famous numbers.

'Jiya Laage Na'

Reema Kagti's supernatural mystery thriller Talaash: The Answer Lies Within has several acclaimed songs that are important to the overall story and capture the characters' sentiments well. One of these is Jiya Laage Na, penned by noted lyricist Javed Akhtar, and co-sung by Ravindra Upadhyay. The album was put together by Sampath and the film is now streaming on Netflix.

'Ambarsariya'

Ambarsariya, from Fukrey, seemed to be the love ballad of an entire generation when it was released in 2013. It struck a chord with the youth due to its relatable romantic scenes, such as a man trying to peek a glance at his girlfriend while she stands on her balcony. Written by Munna Dhiman, it was filmed on Pulkit Samrat and Priya Anand.

'Mujhe Kya Bechega Rupaiya'

One of the biggest successes of Mohapatra's career is Mujhe Kya Bechega Rupaiya, which speaks about feminism and criticizes the rampant dowry situation in India. It was written by Swanand Kirkire and featured on Satyamev Jayate, a show that spread awareness about social issues and was telecast on Star Plus between May 2012 and November 2014. It was hosted by Aamir Khan.

'Bedardi Raja'

Bedardi Raja, from the film Delhi Belly, is another song that stands as a testimony to Mohapatra's caliber as a singer. The song was written by Akshat Verma and composed by Sampath. Mohapatra often sings this song during live events and a comment under the YouTube video of one such concert says, "Never heard such powerful voice before." We agree!

