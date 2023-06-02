Entertainment

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' crosses 5B Spotify streams; creates record

Taylor Swift 'Midnights' crosses 5B Spotify streams; creates record

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 02, 2023, 11:50 am 1 min read

Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' crosses 5B Spotify streams

Taylor Swift is a generation-defining pop star who enjoys a huge fan following. Swifties (her fans) go gaga with every minute update of her life and the same happened when she released her 10th studio album, Midnights. Now, the album has reached another milestone as it became the fastest album by a female artist to surpass five billion streams on Spotify.

More about the album

The album is critically acclaimed for its introspective and scathingly raw lyrics. The relatable songs have connected with the youth and ever since then, the 13-song-album is topping the charts. Among all, netizens have loved Midnight Rain and Labyrinth, and Anti-Hero. On Twitter, Swift wrote about the album, "Midnights is a collage of intensity, highs and lows, and ebbs and flows."

Twitter Post