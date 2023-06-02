Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' opens decently in India

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 02, 2023, 11:46 am 1 min read

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' box office collection

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in the second installment in the Spider-Verse franchise. The recently released film has received rave reviews and is projected to earn havoc in the first weekend. Globally, it is projected to earn $150M. The film was released in India on Thursday and it is special for Indians as it shows Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man.

To rake in more on the weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the project earned Rs. 3.55 crore on Day 1 in India. It is great considering a weekday. The film is released in 10 Indian languages which is adding a much-needed boost. Cricketer Shubman Gill has dubbed for the Indian Spider-Man in Hindi and Punjabi. The cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Karan Soni, and Daniel Kaluuya, among others.

