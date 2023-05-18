Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is losing the momentum

Written by Aikantik Bag May 18, 2023, 10:12 am 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collection

Mani Ratnam is having a great run with his films. His recently released magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: II has been loved by viewers and has had a humongous box office collection. The film also received rave reviews from critics. The film's box office pace has slowed down a bit in the third week due to steep competition from Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story.

Can they breach the Rs. 200 crore mark domestically?

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama earned Rs. 88 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 173.51 crore. Globally, the film has breached the Rs. 300 crore mark. The cast includes "Jayam" Ravi, Karthi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Trisha Krishnan, among others. The music is helmed by AR Rahman.

