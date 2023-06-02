Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: '2018' is raking in well in Week 4

Malayalam cinema has been producing great content for decades. Now, the film industry is getting pan-India appreciation and the actors are emerging to be nationwide stars. ﻿Tovino Thomas is one such actor and his recent release 2018 has been working like magic as per box office collection. The movie has been dubbed in Hindi and is receiving good response from North Indian viewers too.

Quite steady at the box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the survival thriller earned Rs. 1.07 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 86.01 crore. The film is aiming Rs. 100 crore mark domestically. The cast includes Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Narain among others. The story revolves around 2018's Kerala floods. Interestingly, it is among the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

