Tom Holland confirms delay on fourth 'Spider-Man' film

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 02, 2023, 11:13 am 2 min read

Tom Holland has confirmed that the forth 'Spider-Man' film will arrive later than originally scheduled

After Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal revealed that the fourth Spider-Man film is facing delays due to the ongoing writers' strike in the United States, now, the franchise's lead actor and titular hero Tom Holland has echoed his thoughts. While promoting his new show The Crowded Room, Holland told the international press that some "conversations have been put on hold" due to the strike.

Why does this story matter?

Holland has played the beloved superhero in six films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far and has three standalone Spider-Man films.

These are Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Zendaya co-starred as the female lead.

These films were critically and commercially successful, so, naturally, the expectations from the fourth one are at an all-time high.

Holland stressed that the conversations are in the early stages

Holland told Variety, "I can't talk about that [the future of the franchise], but I can say that we have been having meetings. We've put the meetings on pause in solidarity with the writers." He added, "There's been multiple conversations had, but at this point, it's very, very early stages." Earlier, Pascal had indicated that they'll "get started" once the "writers get themselves together."

Earlier, Marvel had shared its plans about the fourth film

Back in December 2021, Marvel Studios's President Kevin Feige said that the Studio is already planning another Spider-Man film. Feige had said, "Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we're actively beginning to develop where the story heads next." He stressed fans won't have to go through "any separation trauma" like what happened after Far From Home.

Meanwhile, watch the latest animated 'Spider-Man' film

While the future of the live-action Spider-Man films might be eclipsed in uncertainty right now, its animated counterpart is winning hearts worldwide. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, a sequel to the 2018 film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was released in the Indian theaters on Thursday. It focuses on the coming-of-age stories of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, while Spideys from different universes help them.

