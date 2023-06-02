Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' is holding the fort

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'The Kerala Story' is holding the fort

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 02, 2023, 10:56 am 1 min read

'The Kerala Story' box office collection

The Kerala Story has had a great run as per the box office collection. The film picked up on the positive word of mouth and the initial buzz due to controversies helped in gaining the momentum. The Sudipto Sen directorial has already been declared a blockbuster. It crossed the coveted Rs. 200 crore mark without having any superstar in the film.

Collection to increase on weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the drama raked in Rs. 1.25 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 231.66 crore. As per trends, the movie will earn slightly more on weekends. It is aiming the Rs. 250 crore mark. The cast is headlined by Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, Adah Sharma, and Yogita Bihani. The project is bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Twitter Post