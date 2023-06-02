Entertainment

'Oppenheimer' makers release new BTS video; IMAX tickets out

'Oppenheimer' makers release new BTS video

Christopher Nolan is one of the most adept directors of our generation. The filmmaker is known for his distinct storytelling, high-concept films, and his way of using time as a concept. As he gears up for the release of his upcoming venture Oppenheimer, the makers released a new BTS video of shooting the project in IMAX and announced the pre-sales of IMAX tickets.

Release date and Nolan's style of shooting a film

One of the distinct characteristics of a Nolan project is that it is shot in film cameras to retain the maximum quality. IMAX 70mm film has been used for Oppenheimer. The ensemble includes Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Emily Blunt, Matt Demon, and Robert Downey Jr., among others. The movie is cranked by Hoyte van Hoytema and it releases on July 21, 2023.

