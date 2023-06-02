Entertainment

#BoxOfficeBuzz: 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' less likely to mint money

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 02, 2023, 10:01 am 1 min read

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' box office prediction

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are one of the most known faces among the new generation of Bollywood actors. The former is referred to as the powerhouse of acting whereas the latter has a varied range of movies. Now the duo is collaborating for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which premiered on Friday. Let's see how it will perform at the box office.

Trade analyst's take on the matter

For both actors, this is their first theatrical release in more than three years. Trade analyst Akshaye Rathi spoke to Zoom TV and said, "Movies of this kind and genre and star cast have become movies that really grow with word of mouth purely depending on the reports." In the recent past, very few rom-com or comedy-dramas have worked at the box office.

Opening day box office prediction

As per Pinkvilla, early trends suggest that the Laxman Utekar directorial will open to Rs. 1.75 to Rs. 2.25 crore on Friday. The trends are low as the trailer was not appreciated by viewers, whereas the songs and the team's promotional activities helped in gaining some mileage. Let's see if the film can perform better than the box office projection.