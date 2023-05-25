Entertainment

'The Big Bull' actor Sangeeta Odwani details casting couch horror

'The Big Bull' actor Sangeeta Odwani details casting couch horror

Written by Isha Sharma May 25, 2023, 05:27 pm 2 min read

Actor Sangeeta Odwani opened up on her casting couch experience (Photo credit: Instagram/@official_sangeetaodwani)

In a recent interview, The Big Bull and Vintage Boys actor Sangeeta Odwani opened up about her horrific casting couch experiences with a "very powerful" producer. She recounted an experience that took place during her early days in Mumbai and revealed that a producer canceled a meeting with her when she went to meet him with a friend and not alone.

The producer wanted to see only Odwani, not her friend

Odwani told SpotboyE, "I remember during my initial days a popular producer tried on me and asked me to meet him alone." However, when she went to see him with her friend and now actor Sonali Singh, he canceled the meeting, emphasizing that Odwani was supposed to come alone as she was going to be launched. The producer allegedly insisted on a "personal meeting."

Odwani didn't take action since the producer was quite powerful

Highlighting why she didn't take any action, she added, "I could doubt his intentions, but he was popular and very powerful so instead of taking action against him we went back and didn't entertain him anymore." "I was heartbroken because I was puzzled that whatever we listen that an actress need to compromise to get a good break in showbiz, was it true!"

'It's upon an individual to choose or deny a shortcut'

In continuation of the previous statement, the Shubh Mangal Mein Dangal and Manghadant actor further told the portal, "By God's grace, I gave myself another chance and proved that it [actors comprising on their safety and dignity] was a myth." "Actually, it's upon an individual whether he wants to choose a shortcut or keep trying with faith in their talent and destiny."

Not the first time an actor has spoken about this

Several actors have often spoken about their casting couch experiences in the industry and have shared how they escaped it. For instance, a few months ago, actor-singer-politician Ravi Kishan shared, "Yeah, it happened and this is something that happens in the industry," while Ranveer Singh once said, "Yes, casting couch [exists] in the industry. I've experienced it during my struggling days."