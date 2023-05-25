Entertainment

Yoo Ah-in admits drug use; gets attacked by a civilian

Yoo Ah-in admits drug use; gets attacked by a civilian

Written by Aikantik Bag May 25, 2023, 05:18 pm 1 min read

Yoo Ah-in drug case took a new turn

South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in has been in a soup after being charged with illegal drug usage. In a recent development, Yoo was summoned to the Seoul Central District Court for interrogation regarding the police's request for an arrest warrant. After the interrogation, a civilian attacked the actor by throwing a coffee bottle at him. The case is taking an interesting turn.

Court rejected request for an arrest warrant

Yoo's legal representatives changed their stance during the interrogation. Earlier, they refuted the charges of using drugs like propofol, ketamine, and zolpidem. Now, the actor's legal team has acknowledged most charges. Following this, the court rejected the decision to pass an arrest warrant. Yoo has expressed his deep gratitude and conveyed his commitment to diligently obeying the legal processes.

Twitter Post