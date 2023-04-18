Entertainment

Heartwarming BTS songs that will help you bid J-Hope farewell

BTS member J-Hope has left fans emotional after he shared his love for ARMYs (BTS's fans) in his last message on Monday night before he began his mandatory military service. The singer-rapper enlisted as an active soldier on Tuesday. As we say goodbye to J-Hope—even just for a little while—let's revisit some of BTS's most emotional and heartwarming songs.

'Spring Day'

If you are looking for a comfort song, then listen to 2017's Spring Day from the album You Never Walk Alone. A fan-favorite, this song is about love, loss, and yearning for the past. The lyrics speak of longing for someone who has gone away, and notably, this song is often interpreted as a tribute to the victims of the 2014's Sewol ferry tragedy.

'Epiphany' by Jin

This solo effort from Jin was recorded back in 2018, for the album Love Yourself: Answer, and it is a heartwarming ode to self-love and acceptance. With catchy piano tunes and bass riffs, the song is an emotional roller-coaster that makes it a great comfort listening song. The lyrics encourage us to believe in ourselves and to find strength in our own reflections.

'Butterfly'

Even though the song Butterfly was released in 2015, it still evokes strong emotions. Co-written by Bang Si-hyuk, also known as Hitman Bang, this song is both emotional and uplifting. Packed with soothing harmonies, and careful lyrics that encourage you to find the strength to break free—the song begins with the beautiful rhythm of acoustic guitar and gradually develops into BTS's classic beat-heavy chorus.

'The Truth Untold'

Featuring Steve Aoki, the mid-tempo song, The Truth Untold is a poignant ballad that comes from the K-pop group's third studio album, Love Yourself: Tear. Packed with moving lyrics that speak of heartbreak, but also the hope that comes afterward, the beautifully written song has something in it that pulls on the heartstrings. Coupled with strong beats, the song also showcases BTS's vocal abilities.

'Love Maze'

Do you want an instant mood lifter in this emotional time? Listen to Love Maze, which was recorded with the aid of Grammy Award-winning producer DJ Swivel. The beautifully written, playful lyrics and rhythmic tune will make you fall in love with this song. The lyrics speak of the fighting spirit while talking about relationships. RM and J-Hope's rap adds a layer of depth.