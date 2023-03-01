Entertainment

5 most anticipated K-dramas of 2023

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 01, 2023

5 upcoming K-dramas to look forward to!

With their unique blend of storytelling, cultural appeal, and stellar performances, K-dramas promise an entertaining viewing experience to the audiences. Akin to 2022, the year 2023 also has a plethora of content in the form of original dramas, webtoon-based dramas, and sequels. With the Hallyu wave getting bigger each year, we gather the top five highly-anticipated K-dramas that you should keep on your radar!

'Call It Love'

Helmed by Lee Kwang-young, there is a solid buzz around the series because of its famous screenplay writers Kim Ga-eun and Kim Ji-yeon. The story revolves around Sim Woo-joo (Lee Sung-kyoung) whose life turns upside down after she finds out about her father's affair and eventually falls in love with his mistress's son Kim. New episodes will drop on Disney+ Hotstar every Wednesday.

'Squid Game' Season 2

The 'K' prefix in K-dramas is making its mark globally and the massive success of Squid Game is a prime example! The show holds the position for being the most-watched Netflix series of all time with a staggering 1.65B hours. The second installment, slated to be released by the end of the year, will shed light on how it all started!

'All of Us Are Dead' Season 2

The second season of All of Us Are Dead is highly-anticipated, as it will majorly focus on reversing the effect of zombie apocalypse that has captured a whole school in its gruesome grip. As the first season ended on a cliffhanger, fans were eagerly waiting to get answers in the Lee Jae-kyoo directorial series, which will release in the final stretch of the year.

'Ask the Stars'

An astronaut and a tourist fall in love at a space station - sounds like a perfect sonorous space story right? Ask the Stars which features Lee Min-ho, takes us to the space voyage of a tourist and astronaut's fateful encounter where Lee will cross paths with Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin), a Korean-American astronaut, when he enters the space station as a visitor.

'The Worst of Evil'

If mega crime syndicates stories interest you, then The Worst Evil is a must watch! Set in the 1980s, the crime thriller delineates the journey of police officer Park Joon-mo (Ji Chan-wook), who unearths a mega crime conglomerate that distributes illegal drugs across South Korea, Japan, and China. The much-awaited K-drama is scheduled to be premiered in the second half of 2023.